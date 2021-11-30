The Berkeley Wire: 11.30.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- 95-year-old Berkeley woman robbed on Thanksgiving Day (NBC Bay Area)
- 2.5 magnitude earthquake hits East Bay hills, Berkeley (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley holiday tree disposal features composting this winter season (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley native Mike Mills focuses on parenting (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley computer scientist Lofti Zadeh honored with Google Doodle today (Google)
- Cal COVID crisis: Audio recording of parent meeting reveals frustration with university, Berkeley health officials (Mercury News)
- Omicron may surface in Bay Area within weeks or days, experts say (SF Chronicle)
- Buy local — and give back — with UC Berkeley’s 2021 holiday gift guide (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley Student Farms helps return to in person with food donations (Daily Cal)