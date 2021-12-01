Police break up a large fight outside King Middle School

Police responded to a report of about 30 people involved in a fight near the school. No one was arrested or hospitalized, police said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Photo: Nancy Rubin

Berkeley police said they broke up a large fight involving students and adults outside King Middle School on Tuesday.

A few people sustained minor to moderate injuries, including someone with an injured hand and “scratches.” No one was arrested or transported to the hospital, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Officers were called to the corner of Rose and Edith streets at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about a large-scale fight involving about 30 people, including students and adults, according to the caller.

King Principal Janet Levenson described the fight as a “chaotic situation during dismissal” in an email to the community on Tuesday. By the time police arrived at 3:22 p.m., some people had already left the scene. There were no weapons reported, according to police.

Police are still investigating the reason for the conflict, but said the fight may have occurred over an incident that happened a few days earlier.

Levenson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It is remarkably sad to me that our students had to witness such violence,” Levenson wrote in the email, promising to “always rely on the police to intervene when (students’) safety is threatened.”

Levenson wrote that the school “never tolerate(s) adults intervening in issues between students.” She also said that counselors “will be available to any student who was impacted by the situation.”

Berkeley police spokesperson Byron White said that the number of calls at schools that police are responding to this fall are comparable to pre-pandemic levels. “I don’t think kids should be fighting after school at all,” he said, calling the fights “concerning.”

BPD is still investigating the disturbance outside the school.