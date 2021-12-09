The Berkeley Wire: 12.9.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Supreme court case prompts California lawmaker to share her abortion experience (The Guardian)
- Football's unknown epidemic: When Black players die suddenly, the cover-up begins (Salon)
- Local omicron case will aid scientists (SF Chronicle)
- Alameda County cases tied to Wisconsin wedding (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley Bookstore Raffles Autographed Special Edition of McCartney’s ‘The Lyrics’ (CBS Bay Area)
- The Problem With Alice Waters and the “Slow Food” Movement (Jacobin)
- The Evolution of Offset Jim, and a Friendship (The Ringer)
- Fighting hunger is focus of Berkeley Food Network (East Bay Times)
- Tabitha Soren puts photographs taken from iPad screen in an unexpected light (SF Chronicle)
- ‘A really great de-stressor’: Students gather for Llamapalooza (Daily Cal)
- ‘Berkeley is very much in the crosshairs’: Reparations task force discusses housing, gentrification (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley Report Finds 2,750 People Have More Wealth Than Half the Planet (CBS Bay Area)
- Fear not: There is no cream cheese shortage in the Bay Area (J. Weekly)
- Berkeley author Michael Shellenberger's ‘San Fransicko’ is Thought-Provoking and Hard to Dismiss, Click-Bait Packaging Aside (San Francisco Standard)
- Acclaimed Senegalese Chef Hosts Grain-Rich Pop-Up at Chez Panisse (Eater SF)
- Berkeley's brutalist icon reborn as a bioresearch hub (SF Chronicle)
- New Kavli Center at UC Berkeley to foster ethics, engagement in science (Berkeley News)