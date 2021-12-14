Chloe, who died in RV on 2nd Street, remembered as courageous, loving

Chloe moved from New York to Berkeley in 2019 to find a safer, more welcoming space for her gender transition.

Chloe’s RV on Second Street in Berkeley. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

A middle-aged woman named Chloe who lived in an RV on Second Street in West Berkeley died early Monday morning, according to her friends and local homeless advocates. They did not provide her last name.

Her neighbors and friends expressed dismay and grief on Tuesday morning, saying they had spent time with her earlier this week doing laundry and hanging out. Several people described her as generous, courageous and smart, and friendly to everyone.

Chloe was transgender and moved from New York to Berkeley a couple years ago to find a safer, more welcoming environment for her transition, according to her friend and local independent journalist Yesica Prado.

Chloe lived with Prado for five months after her first RV was impounded in 2019, and later moved to another RV parked at the intersection of Second and Gilman streets in West Berkeley, where she was found by neighbors on Monday night.

“Chloe dared to be herself,” said Patrick Wayne Ford, who met her when she moved to Berkeley. She always welcomed him when he needed support, even though he’s a “big, burly, Black dude,” he added. “She didn’t have much room, but she made room for me.”

Ford said she was humble, always kept it real, was talented at playing guitar and had a sense of humor that helped him see things from a new perspective.

“Chloe was my she-ro, hero, Chloe was my patna,” Ford said outside her RV on Tuesday afternoon.

The Alameda County coroner’s office hasn’t yet confirmed information about her death, but friends were able to make contact with Chloe’s family in New York and they are coordinating planning around her possessions and memorial.

Prado described Chloe as “one of the smartest people” she knew, and said she had been taking care of herself, going to appointments with her providers, and in a generally good place lately. She previously lived at the 8th and Harrison encampment, and moved to the area of Second and Gilman after the city opened a safe parking site and began enforcement in October.

Friends and advocates believe Chloe may have died of a drug overdose, but there’s no official confirmation yet. Her neighbor, Floyd Brown, was found dead in early November and the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed either.

Since August, at least seven people have died on the streets in Berkeley. This includes a man who died at the Here, There encampment last week, whose family has not yet been informed, according to the coroner’s office.

Katherine Ellsworth lives a few RVs down from where Chloe was found on Monday, and responded to the scene along with several others that night. She said Chloe was a beautiful, courageous woman who was always kind and gentle and loved flowers and bouquets. Ellsworth has a community patch called Harmony Garden, and said she’ll continue to tend to the space in Chloe’s honor.

“She should be celebrated — she will be loved by many, and I will celebrate her spirit,” Ellsworth said. “My prayers for Chloe are ‘Fly free, be the beautiful, free spirit that you are,’ in whatever form that may be for Chloe.”

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.