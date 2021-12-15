The Berkeley Wire: 12.15.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley losing ‘millions’ in cash revenue annually basing parcel taxes on inaccurate data (Daily Cal)
- Water shut-offs loom despite aid (SF Chronicle)
- A Berkeley house full of science nerds (Berkeley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute)
- ‘Vampire Chronicles’ author Anne Rice, dead at 80, had deep Berkeley ties (SF Chronicle)
- Upside Foods Sues an Ex-Employee Over Secret Lab-Grown Meat Tech (Wired)
- The birth of a Boichik bagel (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley resident (and Good Food Award finalist) Alicia Villanueva on how to throw a tamalada (East Bay Times)
- Meet Jasmina Viteskic, BUSD’s New Title IX Coordinator (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Who Is Taking All the Berkeley High SAT Spots? (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Malcolm Margolin’s "Deep Hanging Out" is the result of a lifetime of friendship and respect for California’s Indigenous people (Sierra Club)
- Berkeley resident Rita Moreno moves from role of Anita in 'West Side Story' to part as character’s protector (SF Chronicle)
- At Nobel ceremony, Berkeley economist David Card urges innovation in research (Berkeley News)
- Off-duty UC Berkeley officer kills man who tried to rob hamburger restaurant at gunpoint (KTVU)
- 114 year-old Berkeley woman, 110 year-old Oakland man make up the 'oldest living' in the state (KTVU)