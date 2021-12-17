The Berkeley Wire: 12.17.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley nonprofit trying to turn San Francisco's water source into a rockclimbing paradise (SF Chronicle)
- Staff shortages at UC Berkeley's Disabled Students’ Program overwhelm employees, leave students behind (Daily Cal)
- ‘Can’t Ignore These Injury Rates’: Golden Gate Granted Six-Month License With Increased Monitoring (Paulick Report)
- Direct Action Everywhere holds demonstrations over horse deaths at Golden Gate Fields (Daily Cal)
- Facing Pandemic-Depressed Business, Revival Bar and Kitchen Struggles to Stay Open (CBS Bay Area)
- Blake at Berkeley Apartment Community Sells for $66MM (Registry SF)
- Two out women to lead BART board (Bay Area Reporter)
- Campus mourns Tyler Stovall, longtime Berkeley history professorCampus mourns Tyler Stovall, longtime Berkeley history professor (Othering and Belonging Institute)
- A message from Chancellor Carol Christ: ‘Our community is the light’ (Berkeley News)
- Lisa Iwamoto has been appointed as the new Chair of Architecture at UC Berkeley (Archinect)