The Berkeley Wire: 12.21.21

- Six Chez Panisse Alums Reflect on the Job of a Lifetime (Inside Hook)
- Berkeley Lab’s Top 10 Science Stories of 2021 (Berkeley Lab)
- Should tenants get the first shot at buying their homes? (East Bay Times)
- This Berkeley doctor travels to perform abortions. Soon, it could be California that needs out-of-state doctors (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley dance performance canceled after positive COVID cases (East Bay Times)
- On chilly Saturday, winter graduates turn to their future (Berkeley News)
- ‘One of the most influential scholars of international relations’: UC Berkeley political science professor Robert Powell dies (Daily Cal)