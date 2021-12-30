Police arrest hit-and-run suspect

A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that injured an 83-year-old woman Tuesday, according to Berkeley Police.

At 11:29 a.m., the woman was crossing Gilman Street at Tenth Street when a vehicle making a left turn onto Gilman hit her, knocking her to the ground, police said. The driver did not stop, and the woman was transported to a trauma hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Witnesses’ description of the vehicle was sent out to police personnel in the area. The vehicle was spotted on University Avenue by a Parking Enforcement Officer, who followed the suspect to an off-street lot of a hotel on the 1700 block of University Avenue.

By the time officers arrived, the driver had already left the vehicle but after reviewing the hotel’s video surveillance they found the suspect hiding in one of the hotel rooms, where he was arrested.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday charged a 58-year-old Berkeley man with vehicular hit-and-run causing injury, driving without a license and parole violation.