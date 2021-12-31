10 big stories that shaped Berkeley in 2021

A vote to put housing in People’s Park. Promises to end single-family zoning and remove police from traffic stops. And other major Berkeley stories we published this year.

An aerial view of People’s Park on Sept. 5. The UC Board of Regents voted that month to build two buildings with a combined 1,100 beds for students on the historic site. Credit: Dronegenuity Team

It wasn’t even close.

With more than 330,000 page views, Berkeleyside’s most-read story of the year was our piece about a vocabulary test full of lobster jokes that upended a 65-student private Berkeley music school. The story’s import went beyond the “lobster claws” headline humor — addressing serious issues of parents’ power and teachers’ pay.

But instead of ranking 2021 stories by page views this year, we decided to look back at the stories we felt had a major citywide impact. Here are 10 stories tackling the big questions Berkeley faces around housing, pandemic recovery, police reform, mental health and more.