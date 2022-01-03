Ready to dispose of your Christmas tree? Here’s how

It’s a new year and you’re ready to dispose of your Christmas tree, but how, you ask. Whatever you do, do not leave them on the street or sidewalks in Berkeley.

You can cut it up — sans decoration — and put it in your green compost cart for pickup, or drop it off at the city’s transfer station.

If you choose the former method, make sure it fits inside your green compost cart so that the lid closes. Anyone 18 and over can rent free tools to chop up your tree at the Berkeley Tool Lending Library, 1901 Russell Street (at MLK), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Or you can drop it off from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the transfer station, 1201 2nd Street (off Gilman). There is a $29 fee to dispose of flocked or plastic trees, but you can drop off compostable trees for free through January.