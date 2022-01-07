The Berkeley Wire: 01.07.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- 'Cases are rising': UC Berkeley students push for remote start to spring semester amid COVID surge (ABC 7)
- Berkeley Moshav has design, now seeks members for Jewish co-housing project (Jewish News of Northern California)
- Water-use limits now mandatory (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley native's musical smash hit ‘Band’s Visit’ finally arrives in SF (Mercury News)
- When California’s Housing Push Clashes With Indigenous Rights (New Republic)
- AC Transit anticipates delays in bus services amid COVID-19 surge (Daily Cal)