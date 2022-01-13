BPD to review inebriated man’s death after release from police custody

The Police Accountability Board has indicated plans to launch its own independent investigation into the man’s death.

A man in his 70s died over the weekend at Alta Bates Hospital the morning after being detained by police — then released — for drinking in a Berkeley parklet and refusing to leave, sparking internal and external questions about whether the death might have been avoided.

The Berkeley Police Department has launched an internal review of policies that may have contributed to the man’s release from custody Saturday night two hours after he was detained in the parklet outside Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen at 1475 Shattuck Ave. (near Vine Street). The man, who was not a patron, had been drinking a bottle of wine in the parklet and refused to leave, BPD said.

On Wednesday night, the city’s Police Accountability Board indicated plans to launch its own independent investigation into the man’s death. A dozen or so members of the public had addressed the board at the beginning of the meeting urging a close review.

“If this is acceptable police policy, then this definitely needs to be changed,” Kitt Saginor told the board.

Details about the incident remain limited due to the ongoing investigation, BPD said Thursday. But the department did provide a statement about what happened. Police also shared similar details during Wednesday night’s Police Accountability Board meeting.

On Saturday just before 8:40 p.m., police received a call about a disturbance in the parklet outside Saul’s related to an individual who was drinking and refusing to leave.

“Officers considered options other than incarceration,” BPD said. “They ultimately transported the man so that he could stay in a Berkeley Jail sobering cell, which allows individuals to stay a few hours and be later released without any charges.”

But, when the man got to jail, authorities realized he was ineligible for entry due to what appeared to be a potentially contagious skin condition. The man was then released from custody without any charges around 11 p.m.

Sunday morning, just after 5:20 a.m., officers found the man outside the back of the police station “lying near a curb on Addison Street near McKinley Street. They called the Berkeley Fire Department to check on his welfare,” BPD said.

When firefighters arrived, the man was unresponsive, BFD told Berkeleyside. He was cold to the touch but moaning, and he smelled of alcohol. Firefighters took the man to Alta Bates for treatment.

Later that day, BPD said, the Alameda County coroner’s office notified BPD that the man had died at Alta Bates.

According to the coroner’s office, the man’s body is now pending examination by pathologists. As of Thursday, that exam “has not been done yet,” the coroner’s office told Berkeleyside.

The man’s name has not been released pending family notification.

On Wednesday night, Capt. Joe Okies, who oversees BPD patrol operations, told the Police Accountability Board that the autopsy is expected to happen within 1-2 weeks.

Okies said BPD will now review any policies related to its handling of the detention, including General Order I-15, regarding procedures related to intoxicated persons, and policy 900, related to the temporary custody of adults.

Okies told the board BPD would determine whether existing policies are adequate and whether they were followed by those involved in Saturday night’s detention.

BPD said it would also look into “what other community resources may be helpful in similar situations.”

Members of the public told the board the man should not have been released into the cold night if he was unable to care for himself. One woman called for an independent autopsy to ensure objectivity. Others asked why BPD did not call BFD for a medical response Saturday night.

Board member Kitty Calavita asked Okies whether this appeared to be a situation where a sobering center or alternative crisis response might have been preferable to police involvement.

“This seems like a prime example of the need for that,” she said. “Would you agree?”

“I think it’s too early to tell if that’s the case or not,” Okies said. “We need to evaluate the circumstances, get all the facts of what happened — through interviews and review of body cameras and review of policy — before drawing conclusions about the right steps to move forward.”

Featured photo: Kaia Diringer

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.