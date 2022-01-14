House fire on Bateman Street leaves Elmwood man displaced

The fire, in the 3000 block of Bateman (near Prince Street), appears to have started in the kitchen. There were no reported injuries.

The Berkeley Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bateman Street on Friday afternoon that displaced one local resident, authorities report.

The fire, in the 3000 block of Bateman (near Prince Street), appears to have started in the kitchen, said Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe. No injuries were reported to the single occupant, who is a man in his 60s, or the firefighters who fought the blaze.

Multiple people called 911 at about 1:25 p.m. to report smoke coming from the single-story wood-frame house, which is located mid-block on Bateman.

When firefighters arrived at 1:36 p.m., they saw heavy smoke coming out of the building, including from the eaves, Kehoe said, indicating that fire had worked its way into the attic.

Firefighters were able to make entry and get a line inside the door, Kehoe said. They had limited room to maneuver due to the many objects stored around the property.

The fire was out within about 20 minutes. As of shortly before 2 p.m., salvage and cleanup operations were underway.

“It appears to be a fire that started in the kitchen and worked its way into the walls and the attic,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe said the home would not be habitable pending repairs, and that he would call the American Red Cross if the man needed assistance with shelter.

According to Zillow, the home, which may be split into two units, was built in 1908 and last sold in 1991.

Featured photo: Emilie Raguso

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.