Immediate evacuation of Marina ordered because of tsunami advisory

The order comes after an underground volcano erupted near Tonga.

A photo taken at 7:43 a.m. Saturday shows Berkeley police blocking access to Marina at Frontage Road and University Avenue because of tsunami advisory. Credit: Lance Knobel

The Berkeley Fire Department has ordered people living at the Marina or nearby to evacuate immediately because of a tsunami advisory. Waves one to two feet high are expected starting at 8:10 a.m. in the San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service.

#Tsunami expect to reach #SanFrancisco around 8:10 am this morning, which will correspond with #HighTide for #SanFrancisco at 9:09 am. Expect low lying inundation and minor flooding possible, especially for areas like #MarinHeadlands. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/PoR3WYZ13D — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

The National Weather Service ordered a tsunami advisory for the entire West Coast after the eruption of an undersea volcano near Tonga. Large waves crashed ashore that island nation, according to the Washington Post.

A Tsunami *Advisory* remains in effect for our area this morning. Wondering what this means? Here's a graphic explaining more along with what actions you should take. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0LvfaCSBdo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

“The National Weather Service ruled out ‘widespread inundation”’at this time but said people in or very near the water could expect strong currents and dangerous waves,” according to the Post.

Waves of one to three feet can knock people over and drag them into the ocean, Colby Neuman, a NWS meteorologist based in Portland, Ore., told the Post.

” Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival,” reads the tsunami advisory issued Saturday morning in the Bay Area. “The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.”

The tsunami waves will arrive in pulses throughout the day.



The Monterey tidal gauge just recently experienced a rapid rise with the most recent wave arrival (see chart).



Avoid venturing onto the immediate coastline today. pic.twitter.com/gEN9TMuLTo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

The Berkeley Police Department went boat to boat at the marina this morning, waking people up, according to police scanner chatter relayed by a Berkeleyside reader. The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at the marina is not being evacuated.

