Person shot on Sacramento Street in South Berkeley

Police received multiple reports of gunfire just after 3:20 p.m. Monday near Sacramento Street and Ashby Avenue.

A gunshot victim is being treated at a local hospital Monday after being shot in the leg outside Sacramento Market in South Berkeley, authorities report.

Police received multiple reports of gunfire just after 3:20 p.m. near Sacramento Street and Ashby Avenue.

Callers reported vehicles leaving the area and people jumping a fence into a nearby yard, according to emergency radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside. A short time later, the person who was wounded showed up at Alta Bates Hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place in the alley just north of Sacramento Market, which is located at 2974 Sacramento St. At the scene, police found evidence of gunfire, as well as a shoe, blood and a blood trail, according to emergency traffic.

One caller said at least two people with guns were involved in the shooting, which was corroborated by evidence police found at the scene, according to scanner reports. Police also found at least one vehicle in the alley with a “fresh bullet hole.”

Police shut down multiple blocks in the area while they investigated the shooting. Officers went from house to house on Dohr Street searching for suspects and looked for security footage in the area that might have captured the shooting.

Berkeleyside has requested information from BPD and will update this story if it is provided.

