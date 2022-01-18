Berkeley’s iconic Bette’s Oceanview Diner has permanently closed

Since 1982, Bette’s Oceanview Diner has been a Fourth Street landmark. Credit: Bette’s/Instagram

Bette’s Oceanview Diner, the Berkeley institution founded by Bette and Manfred Kroening, has permanently closed its doors after nearly 40 years in business. The restaurant was well-known for its excellent pancakes, cool jukebox and history of fair labor practices for workers, including a vocal support of Berkeley’s $15 minimum wage.

The restaurant opened at 1807 Fourth Street in April, 1982, which means that “it would have been open 40 years in April,” Bette and Manfred’s daughter, Lucie, told Nosh. Bette died five years ago, in February 2017. That’s when Manfred first considered closing the business, but he didn’t want to let the community down, and remained open even though “I’d lost my partner, my pal, my wife,” he told Nosh.

The business chugged on, but “my dad has worked really hard for the last five years,” Lucie said, often at the restaurant from open to close. When the pandemic shut businesses down in March 2020, Bette’s stayed dark for three months, “but people kept pushing us to open again,” Manfred said. So they did, operating a brisk takeout business and serving diners on the sidewalk and in a parklet built by his landlord, Denny Abrams.

It was always in the back of Manfred’s head to retire when the restaurant’s latest lease ran out, which it does this summer. Even if the pandemic hadn’t happened, “I’d always planned to retire,” Manfred said.

In recent months, “the business became harder and harder to run,” Manfred said. The roughest part was finding staff to work the diner’s long hours. “First we shortened out hours, then shortened our days, but we still had no one.” Manfred, still a vigorous age 67, said he was working most of the restaurant’s shifts, and “I can’t do that anymore.”

Manfred says that he had considered announcing a closure a month or two in advance, but “things tend to deteriorate that way.” He let staff know the business was closed for good Monday, and will not be reopening Bette’s doors.

“I hope that soon, there will be a new generation of young people who will take over the space and make it something cool again,” Manfred said. “Maybe they can scrape off the “Bette’s and just call it Oceanview Diner. Would anyone even know the difference?”

Eve Batey is the Editor of East Bay Nosh