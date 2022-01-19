The Berkeley Wire: 01.19.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Martin Luther King Jr.'s stirring and controversial 1967 UC Berkeley speech (SF Chronicle)
- My Year of Reading Every Ursula K. Le Guin Novel (LitHub)
- Experts not worried about Bay Area dry spell yet (East Bay Times)
- Wastewater samples suggest omicron surge is peaking: UC Berkeley lab (FOX KTVU)
- UC Berkeley selected as part of first round of ‘Californians for All’ College Corps (EdSource)
- City of Berkeley boasts high booster vaccination rates (Daily Cal)
- What does new California housing leader want to do? (CalMatters)
- Dorothea Lange Fellowship winner found community covering racial justice protests (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley to open temporary COVID-19 testing site at San Pablo Park (Daily Cal)
- For the first time in half a century, preserved Berkeley Hills mid-century on the market (SF Gate)
- Berkeley Law dean, Stanford professor to argue case of Shakespeare’s friar (Daily Cal)
- 'It's 20 years in the making': Grégoire Restaurant in Berkeley prepares to franchise (SF Gate)