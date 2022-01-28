The Berkeley Wire: 01.28.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley museum returns massacre remains to Wiyot Tribe (The Times-Standard)
- Petition calls for remote learning option during spring semester (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley astronomers will be among first to use NASA telescope (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley returns Wiyot human remains and burial objects (The Art Newspaper)
- Fallen redwood tree sparks debate over its use in Berkeley community (Daily Cal)
- ‘It feels vile’: 5 KALX student managers resign over anti-Asian song, highlight inequality (Daily Cal)
- More than 200 apartments eyed for downtown Berkeley (The Real Deal)
- ‘You don't build on a corpse’: César closing to make way for Chez Panisse expansion roils Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- Alice Waters and David Tanis Bring Trademark California Market Cuisine to Los Angeles (Hollywood Reporter)
- Berkeley Assault Suspect Arrested In Connection With 3 Attacks (Patch)