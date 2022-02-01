Police: Woman targeted mother, baby during drive-by shootings on Acton

A 20-year-old Oakland woman has now been charged with all three shootings, court papers show.

A vehicle was riddled with bullet holes during drive-by shootings on Acton Street in November and December 2021. Credit: Citizen reporter

A series of drive-by shootings on Acton Street in southwest Berkeley late last year that targeted a young mother and her 1-year-old baby boy were fueled by a “personal dispute” and a desire for revenge, new court papers show.

An Oakland woman is now facing a raft of felony charges in connection with the shootings, which riddled a home and vehicle with bullet holes and involved at least 23 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents and police. No one was injured during the shootings but the intended victims were home when they happened.

The shootings took place in the 2800 block of Acton Street, between Oregon and Russell streets, on Nov. 27, Dec. 1 and Dec. 18. As a result of their investigation, police identified 20-year-old Sanai Wade as their prime suspect.

Wade admitted to all three shootings during separate phone calls with an associate who is being held at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, according to court records.

Sanai Wade. Credit: BPD

“The jail recordings captured Wade discussing the shootings the morning after each one took place,” according to charging documents. “Wade discussed getting revenge on the victim, checking for cameras and wanting to see the victim’s baby ‘stop breathing.'”

Cellphone records also placed Wade in the area of the shootings, police wrote.

BPD detectives arrested Wade at her home in Oakland on Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, BPD said in a prepared statement Tuesday. During the arrest, authorities also seized a firearm that was in the home.

During an interview with police after they advised her of her right to remain silent, according to court papers, “Wade first denied, then later admitted to her involvement in the shootings, which was motivated by a personal dispute. Wade stated she wanted to hurt the victim and her 1 year old baby.”

On Friday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Wade with seven felony counts including shooting at an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a deadly weapon/firearm, stalking and vandalism.

The charges include criminal enhancements, which could result in a stiffer sentence, related to the targeting of the 1-year-old baby and other circumstances related to the case.

As of Tuesday, Wade remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail with a bail of $460,000, according to court records online. She is scheduled for a plea hearing Feb. 14.

According to court papers, Wade has prior arrests related to robbery and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

“We are grateful for the community’s ongoing support and we are thankful that we were able to bring an end to this string of dangerous gunfire for this neighborhood,” BPD said Tuesday in a prepared statement.

