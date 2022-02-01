The Berkeley Wire: 02.01.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Inmates oppose mental health settlement for Santa Rita Jail lawsuit (Daily Cal)
- High wind watch issued for Bay Area this week (East Bay Times)
- Shooting Near Lake Merritt Leaves Berkeley Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized (CBS Bay Area)
- Loss of Bette’s diner devastating to Berkeley residents (East Bay Times)
- Rental prices drop in Berkeley in 2021 (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley puzzlemaker plants her voice, across and down the grid (East Bay Times)
- Iowa Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Matt Johnson of Direct Action Everywhere (Democracy Now)
- How is Berkeley High Responding to the Omicron Variant Surge? (Berkeley High Jacket)
- ‘Just Ticking Off a Checkbox:’ Why are Bay Area Private Schools Moving Away from AP Classes? (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley legend Rita Moreno, survivor of toxic Hollywood men, addresses Ansel Elgort sexual assault allegations (Mercury News)
- Members of UC Berkeley community condemn plaque honoring allegedly racist LeConte brothers (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley High Holds Town Hall to Discuss Possible Bell Schedule Changes (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Higher interest rates seep into the Bay Area real estate market (East Bay Times)
- Group of women attack Cal student at bar (KTVU)
- UC Berkeley breaks ground on Helen Diller Anchor House (Berkeley News)
- Martin Meeker retires from the Oral History Center (UC Berkeley Library)