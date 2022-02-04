The Berkeley Wire: 02.04.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- The East Bay Municipal Utilities District killed a record 226 feral pigs in 2021 (New York Times)
- Alice Waters shares her remarkable food journey (California Sun)
- Their Berkeley Rose Garden wedding canceled, Beatriz Rivera and Edgar Alonzo held their reception at Acme Bar (New York Times)
- Interim Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Catherine Koshland to retire (Berkeley News)
- Homeless services panel votes in support of a 24/7 crisis center (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley to hold strike against mandated in-person instruction (Daily Cal)
