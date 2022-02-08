The Berkeley Wire: 02.08.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Todd Gitlin, a Voice and Critic of the New Left, Dies at 79 (New York Times)
- Michael Lewis Revisits ‘Liar’s Poker’ in New Podcast (New York Times)
- Lawsuit accuses UC Berkeley, city of cutting ‘secret’ deal to advance student housing plan (East Bay Times)
- Big developer buys hundreds of units in prime Berkeley locations (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley Businessman Indicted for Employment Tax Crimes on Two Construction Businesses (Sierra Sun Times)
- Lagging booster rate puts Bay Area at risk (San Francisco Chronicle)
- ‘Learning as we go’: Berkeley Girl Scouts begin selling cookies in person (Daily Cal)
- BART may seek tax increase to stave off projected $2.2B shortfall (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley author Michael Shellenberger kicked out of Tenderloin Linkage Center after purportedly scaling a fence to get in (SF Chronicle)
- February heat wave on tap as rain remains out of reach (SF Chronicle)
- ‘Explosion of people dying’ has led to huge backlog of bodies at the Alameda coroner’s office (SF Chronicle)
- Nine Inch Nails concert tour to hit Berkeley (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Art museum may have begun with meeting in 1922 (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley School of Islamic Sufism celebrates UN World Interfaith Harmony Week (Daily Cal)
- ‘Tends to stick out’: Evans Hall to be demolished, replaced (Daily Cal)
- Burglary suspect caused $10K in damages, losses at Berkeley business (KRON4)