Berkeley, Alameda County will join state in lifting mask mandate Feb. 16

Many public buildings and businesses still require people to wear masks inside, and county health officials are encouraging the practice as the Delta variant spreads.

Berkeley will drop its requirement that vaccinated people wear masks in most public indoor spaces on Feb. 16, public health officials announced Wednesday, joining nearly all of the Bay Area and the state as a whole in ending face covering mandates next week.

But city leaders noted businesses will have the option to require customers to mask up, and they cautioned that continuing to wear a face covering indoors is still “strongly recommended” as this winter’s wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, continues to recede.

“The safest choice is to continue to mask indoors – especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces,” officials wrote in a city of Berkeley statement. “Masking also protects the medically vulnerable or those unable to get vaccinated, like our youngest children.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week announced his plan to drop California’s requirement that everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, next Wednesday. That led to questions about whether Bay Area governments, who moved faster than the state to reimpose face covering requirements last summer, would follow suit.

The answer arrived Wednesday morning, with a statement from 10 greater Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley that they will join the state in ending their mandates for those who are vaccinated next week. Santa Clara County was the only local jurisdiction that didn’t sign on to the joint statement; the San Jose Mercury News reported it will continue to require masks.

Unvaccinated people over age 2 will still be required to mask up in all public indoor settings under the new rules.

And mask requirements will remain in place for everyone at schools and childcare facilities, health care settings, congregate facilities such as homeless shelters and while aboard public transportation, among other locations. State officials have indicated they plan to announce new rules for masks in public schools sometime in the coming weeks.

Nico Savidge is Berkeleyside's senior reporter covering city hall.