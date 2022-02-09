Superintendent Brent Stephens is leaving Berkeley school district

Dear BUSD Community –

I write to you today with personal news.

After a great deal of reflection with my family and close friends, I have decided that I will not seek to extend my current contract as Superintendent of Berkeley Unified School District beyond June 30th of this year. It has been an honor to work beside so many remarkable educators, parents, community and City partners, and students. Berkeley is a singular place – smart, idealistic, passionate, and progressive – and I am deeply enriched from being by your side during this exceptional time.

I feel a deep sense of gratitude to the BUSD Board of Education for its partnership, expertise, and guidance during this three year period. Our Board is composed of exceptional community leaders; their thoughtful, compassionate service during the pandemic has been of such value to our community – and to me personally.

To the members of the District’s Cabinet and central office team, our classified staff, teachers, and principals, I can only say that I have been humbled to work with you. Your sacrifices during the pandemic may never be fully known or recognized, but you are making a tremendous difference in the lives of our students and families.

During the three years since I joined the BUSD team, the Board, our staff, partners, and community have so many accomplishments to be proud of. Throughout the pandemic, which almost completely defined my time in the district, we were steadily guided by the principle of equity. As we confronted the first frightening wave of COVID, our community developed many unique and innovative ways to support our students and families. The Ed Hub, an inspiring partnership between the district and the Berkeley Public Schools Fund, brought meals, rent assistance, mental health supports, and academic support to families across the community. Through a rich ongoing partnership with the City of Berkeley, we have provided vaccines to hundreds of staff and students. We were among the very few districts to fully re-open our elementary schools last year. This year, we have developed a “gold standard” approach to COVID testing and contact tracing.

Our accomplishments have not been restricted to the pandemic. During this three-year period, a coalition of community partners supported us to pass a new $380 million school construction bond, and the community overwhelmingly approved the Berkeley Educator Recruitment and Retention Act. This increased salaries for our staff, is supporting the recruitment and retention of teachers of color, and complements BSEP, our long-running measure that supports small class size, arts, music, libraries, counseling, and enrichment.

In the last three years, we have made significant gains in the areas of educational equity. Our work with the Board to implement the Black Lives Matter, Latinx, and AAPI resolutions has brought an exciting array of partnerships and programs and galvanized the district’s attention to our African American, Latinx, and AAPI students and families. We have made deep investments in early literacy supports for students with phonological processing challenges, bolstered Special Education staffing and reduced out-of-district placements, while launching the development of a K-12 Ethnic Studies curriculum. Because of our openness to student activism, we have greatly reinforced our programs to prevent and respond to sexual harassment. We will be among the first districts to invest resources in an Eco-Literacy curriculum; and Longfellow Middle School enjoys excellent new leadership, an exciting seven-period day, and innovative new programs.

In very recent news, we just have been awarded millions in new grants to bolster mental health support for students next year, and to play a role in the development of a new statewide Native American Studies curriculum.

We can all take pride in the great strides we’ve taken to improve our school facilities during this three year period. We have secured millions in funding for the development of housing for our employees. We quickly and effectively collaborated with the Oxford Elementary School community to move the school to our West Campus facility after a 2019 seismological report indicated the school was significantly at-risk for landslide after an earthquake. In the coming years, Longfellow will benefit from more than $10 million in new upgrades.

Behind the scenes, our teams in Business Services, Human Resources, and Technology have navigated a major student information system conversion. We are also replacing an outdated business enterprise system, and have instituted a range of new electronic payroll procedures.

I am especially grateful to our four remarkable labor partners: the Berkeley Council of Classified Employees, the Berkeley Federation of Teachers; Local 21, and the Union of Berkeley Administrators. Each of these unions is led by dedicated individuals, and my close work with each of them has been personally very meaningful.

I want to offer my personal thanks to every member of Latinxs Unidos, AAPI Leadership, and the leaders of PCAD for their courage, advocacy, and insights. With every fiber of my being, I believe that equity and inclusion – as it is articulated by our community – is our shared path forward.

Our young people, and every one of us, have worked hard to get to this moment. As Omicron recedes and we all look forward to eased restrictions, I wish for every member of our community many opportunities for peace and healing. This is a moment for listening to one another, reconnection, and justified optimism.

Thank you for your support.

Brent Stephens

Superintendent

Berkeley Unified School District