The Berkeley Wire: 02.11.22

- UC Berkeley to lift mask requirements in most indoor settings (Daily Cal)
- BART nearing budgetary reckoning (SF Chronicle)
- Jazz master fulfills teen operatic dream at Zellerbach Hall (SF Chronicle)
- Student housing complex pushes ahead with property deal (East Bay Times)
- After 70 Years, UC Berkeley Museum Returns Massacre Remains to Wiyot Tribe (Hyperallergic)
- California AG files brief in support of Berkeley’s ban on natural gas hookups in new buildings (Post Online Media)
- Berkeley student mapped every crosswalk in S.F. The results show a startling safety gap for some neighborhoods (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley school district to host vaccination clinic at Longfellow Middle School (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley City Council hears of climate progress, labor frustration (Daily Cal)
- Cheese Board tops Yelp’s 100 Places for Pizza (Mercury News)