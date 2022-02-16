The Berkeley Wire: 02.16.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Op-Ed from Berkeley councilmembers: Don’t slam the door on the next generation of UC Berkeley students (LA Times)
- The Sexual Harm Walkouts at Berkeley High: Two Years Later, What’s Changed? (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley imagines Harold Way as ‘vibrant public plaza’ (Daily Cal)
- The Reality for Nonbinary Teachers at BHS (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Study Hall, the Highest Rooftop Bar and Restaurant in Berkeley, Opening in March (Eater)
- How These Berkeley Empty Nesters Learned to Love Their House Again (Sunset)
- Berkeley architect’s mid-century home hits market for $1.4M (The Real Deal)
- West is at driest in past 12 centuries (SF Chronicle)
- West Coast seas to rise 8 inches by 2050 (SF Chronicle)
- Protesters call for more than short stays and jail in Alameda County (SF Chronicle)
- Tour guide is working on a book about Berkeley (UC Berkeley)
- Berkeley dentist carries on family legacy (KRON 4)
- Buffy Wicks' bill would require shot for all workers (East Bay Times)
- Assassin Game Garners Mixed Reactions After Two Year Hiatus (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley High Students Earn College Acceptances Through QuestBridge (Berkeley High Jacket)
- ‘YOLO’: Community celebrates, criticizes UC Berkeley mask mandate lift (Daily Cal)
- Community and QR Codes: Hueman’s ‘Homebody’ is a return to human connectivity through reality-augmented art (East Bay Express)