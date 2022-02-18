The Berkeley Wire: 02.18.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley employee crashes truck into sorority house, dozens displaced (KTVU)
- Berkeley’s Unequal Theaters: the Black Repertory Group struggles and the Berkeley Repertory Theatre thrives (Alta Online)
- University of California wheels and deals to buy Berkeley office building (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley accelerates expansion of electric vehicle charging network (East Bay Times)
- The Berkeley pier around 1960 (Twitter)
- ‘Admired everywhere’: Petition circulates to name Evans Hall replacement after David Blackwell (Daily Cal)