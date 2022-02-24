Update: Teenage boy shot twice on Oregon Street in South Berkeley

One local resident told Berkeleyside she heard a vehicle pull up outside and stop quickly, followed by “seven rapid-fire gunshots.”

A male teenager was shot just north of Grove Street Park in South Berkeley just before 12:40 p.m. Thursday, according to preliminary reports from police.

Police responded to Oregon Street just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way to conduct their investigation.

Multiple rounds were fired, wounding a teenage boy outside an apartment building in the 1800 block of Oregon Street, authorities and community members said. According to some reports to BPD, an assault rifle may have been used, but that has not been confirmed.

One local resident told Berkeleyside she heard a vehicle pull up outside and stop quickly, followed by “seven rapid-fire gunshots.”

“It was absolutely clear to me that it was gunfire, so I called 911,” said the woman, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Police got there very, very quickly.”

First-responders said, in emergency dispatches reviewed by Berkeleyside, that the boy had been struck in the hand and thigh. Police applied tourniquets while clearing the scene for the Berkeley Fire Department. The teenager was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment.

Berkeley has had at least four other shootings already this year, one of which left an 18-year-old man wounded in the leg.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional details are provided.

This story was updated shortly after publication due to the developing nature of events. Featured photo: Kelly Sullivan

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.