Many streets will close Sunday for the Berkeley Half Marathon

Runners gathering on Milvia Street for the start of the Berkeley Half Marathon. Courtesy: Berkeley Half Marathon

Unless you’re running in the Berkeley Half Marathon Sunday, you will want to be aware of street closures so you can avoid running into roadblocks while driving or biking through the city.

The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. at Milvia and Kittredge streets, followed by the 5K and 10K that start at 8:30 a.m.

Portions of Kittredge, Milvia, Center and Allston streets will close Saturday, as early as 1 p.m., but most road closures will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday. The affected streets will gradually reopen Sunday as the races come to an end, with most reopening by noon.

The races will also affect bus lines 6, 12, 18, 36, 51B, 52, 88, 800 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. “There will be no service to the UC Berkeley campus, Berkeley Amtrak, and Berkeley Marina. In addition, service along Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Shattuck Ave., Telegraph Ave., University Ave., and other streets will be severely disrupted,” an AC Transit service notice reads. For more information, go to AC Transit.

Here are some of the street closures slated for Sunday:

Interstate 80, eastbound off-ramp to eastbound University Avenue will be closed 6 a.m. to noon

I-80, westbound off-ramp to University Avenue will be closed 6 a.m. to noon. Use Gilman or Ashby exits from I-80.

Off-ramps from I-80/Ashby Avenue to Frontage Road will be closed 6 a.m. to noon

Frontage Road from University Avenue to Ashby exit will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon

Martin Luther King Jr. Way northbound will be closed at Channing Way from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way southbound will be diverted at Allston Way from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way southbound between Allston Way and Channing Way will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city advises residents to take extra time through these areas:

Shattuck Avenue traffic going north/south across Channing Way: Intermittent access allowed from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

University Avenue traffic going east/west across Shattuck: Intermittent access allowed from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (though University Avenue traffic going east will be closed at Martin Luther King from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

San Pablo Avenue: Intermittent access for north/south traffic allowed from 8 a.m. to noon where San Pablo intersects with Page, Jones, Bancroft and Channing.

Sacramento Avenue: Intermittent access for north/south traffic allowed from 8 a.m. to noon where Sacramento intersects with Bancroft and Channing.

See the full street closures:

