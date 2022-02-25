The Berkeley Wire: 02.25.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Computer error leads to phantom PG&E outage for Berkeley (Mercury News)
- UC Berkeley eyesore set for demolition (SF Chronicle)
- Tough job, light touch: Campus social worker assists area’s homeless (Berkeley News)
- ‘A war of aggression’: UC Berkeley community reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine (Daily Cal)
- For Berkeley scientist Polina Lishko, a time of sadness and anger for Ukraine (Berkeley News)
- Direct Action Everywhere Activists Rescued Two Piglets From Slaughter. They Wanted to Get Caught. (New Republic)
- Berkeley Lab researchers have cranked up the speed of imaging infected cells (Berkeley Lab)
- Anthropology Library to close Feb. 28 due to staffing shortages (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley community observes Japanese American Day of Remembrance (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley Black student clubs, organizations voice concerns (Daily Cal)