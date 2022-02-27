City

Photos: Berkeley Half Marathon draws hundreds

Hundreds of runners wound their way through the city streets from the marina to UC Berkeley to downtown, where the race ended.

By Berkeleyside staff
Berkeley Half Marathon runners cross over Highway 80 on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners cross over Highway 80 on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Hundreds hit the streets of Berkeley Sunday morning for the annual Berkeley Half Marathon.

Reilly Bloomer, 24, of Eugene, Oregon, won the men’s half marathon, crossing the line in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 26 seconds. Madeline Duhon, 33, of Berkeley, was the women’s winner, clocking in at 1:20.25.

Berkeley Half Marathon women's 1st place finisher Madeline Duhon crosses the finish line on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon women’s winner Madeline Duhon, of Berkeley, crosses the finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
PlACE

1		NAME

Reilly Bloomer		TIME

1:10:26
2Ryuji Mano1:13:48
3Phil Hebda1:14:23
4Arturo Fernandez1:17:02
5Jacob Milburn1:17:10
6Jesus Frutos1:17:55
7Tomas Nergaard1:19:38
8Addib Skandari1:19:34
9Qiuyu Ren 1:19:47
10Andrew Johnson1:20:15
MEN’S TOP 10
PLACE

1		NAME

Madeline Duhon		TIME

1:20:25
2Mary Noel1:21:30
3Julieta Navarrete Lamas1:25:26
4Emily Haggerty1:26:46
5Kristina Rivera1:30:01
6Emily Denton1:30:29
7Rebecca Foster1:31:14
8Anna Peckham1:32:11
9Kelly Pulizzi1:32:13
10Emily Pearlman1:32:39
WOMEN’S TOP 10
Berkeley Half Marathon 1st place finisher Reilly Bloomer crosses the finish line on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon 1st place winner Reilly Bloomer, of Eugene, Oregon, crosses the finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Runners begin the Berkeley Half Marathon at Milvia and Kittredge on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Runners begin the Berkeley Half Marathon at Milvia and Kittredge on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners cross over Highway 80 on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners cross over Highway 80 on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners pass through Sproul Plaza on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners pass through Sproul Plaza on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners pass through Sather Gate on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners pass through Sather Gate at UC Berkeley on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Madeline Duhon, 1st place women's finisher; Mary Noel, 2nd place women's finisher; and Julietta Navarete Lamas, 3rd place women's finisher, pose for a photo at the Berkeley Half Marathon finish line on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Madeline Duhon, 1st place women’s finisher (left), Mary Noel, 2nd place finisher, and Julietta Navarrete Lamas, 3rd place finisher, pose for a photo at the Berkeley Half Marathon finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Ryuji Mano, 2nd place men's finisher; Reilly Bloomer, 1st place men's finisher; and Phil Hebda, 3rd place men's finisher pose for a photo at the Berkeley Half Marathon finish line on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Ryuji Mano, 2nd place men’s finisher (left), Reilly Bloomer, 1st place men’s finisher, and Phil Hebda, 3rd place men’s finisher, pose for a photo at the Berkeley Half Marathon finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Spectators cheer on runners during the Berkeley Half Marathon on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Spectators cheer on runners during the Berkeley Half Marathon on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Vihbu Seth celebrates after the Berkeley Half Marathon on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Vihbu Seth celebrates after the Berkeley Half Marathon on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon race medals, as seen on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon race medals as seen on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley firefighter Alyssa Freels (L) and Alameda City firefighter Mackenzie Whitton (R) pose with their medals after finishing the Berkeley Half Marathon on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley firefighter Alyssa Freels (left) and Alameda City firefighter Mackenzie Whitton pose with their medals after finishing the Berkeley Half Marathon on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan