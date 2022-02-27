Photos: Berkeley Half Marathon draws hundreds

Feb. 27 2022, 4:18 p.m. today at 4:23 p.m.
Berkeley Half Marathon runners cross over Highway 80 on February 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Hundreds hit the streets of Berkeley Sunday morning for the annual Berkeley Half Marathon.
Reilly Bloomer, 24, of Eugene, Oregon, won the men’s half marathon, crossing the line in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 26 seconds. Madeline Duhon, 33, of Berkeley, was the women’s winner, clocking in at 1:20.25.
Berkeley Half Marathon women’s winner Madeline Duhon, of Berkeley, crosses the finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
PlACE 1 NAME Reilly Bloomer TIME 1:10:26 2 Ryuji Mano 1:13:48 3 Phil Hebda 1:14:23 4 Arturo Fernandez 1:17:02 5 Jacob Milburn 1:17:10 6 Jesus Frutos 1:17:55 7 Tomas Nergaard 1:19:38 8 Addib Skandari 1:19:34 9 Qiuyu Ren 1:19:47 10 Andrew Johnson 1:20:15 MEN’S TOP 10
PLACE 1 NAME Madeline Duhon TIME 1:20:25 2 Mary Noel 1:21:30 3 Julieta Navarrete Lamas 1:25:26 4 Emily Haggerty 1:26:46 5 Kristina Rivera 1:30:01 6 Emily Denton 1:30:29 7 Rebecca Foster 1:31:14 8 Anna Peckham 1:32:11 9 Kelly Pulizzi 1:32:13 10 Emily Pearlman 1:32:39 WOMEN’S TOP 10
Berkeley Half Marathon 1st place winner Reilly Bloomer, of Eugene, Oregon, crosses the finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Runners begin the Berkeley Half Marathon at Milvia and Kittredge on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners cross over Highway 80 on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners pass through Sproul Plaza on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon runners pass through Sather Gate at UC Berkeley on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Madeline Duhon, 1st place women’s finisher (left), Mary Noel, 2nd place finisher, and Julietta Navarrete Lamas, 3rd place finisher, pose for a photo at the Berkeley Half Marathon finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Ryuji Mano, 2nd place men’s finisher (left), Reilly Bloomer, 1st place men’s finisher, and Phil Hebda, 3rd place men’s finisher, pose for a photo at the Berkeley Half Marathon finish line on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Spectators cheer on runners during the Berkeley Half Marathon on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Vihbu Seth celebrates after the Berkeley Half Marathon on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley Half Marathon race medals as seen on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
Berkeley firefighter Alyssa Freels (left) and Alameda City firefighter Mackenzie Whitton pose with their medals after finishing the Berkeley Half Marathon on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan
