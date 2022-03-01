The Berkeley Wire: 03.01.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley loses fight over rights to patent valuable gene-editing technology (SF Chronicle)
- UC Office of the President continues mask protocol in contrast to upcoming campus mask lift (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley raises Ukrainian flag (Twitter)
- UC Berkeley student Vitaliia Yaremko: ‘I’m more proud than ever to be Ukrainian’ (Berkeley News)
- With defiance and solidarity, Berkeley’s Ukrainian scholars respond to invasion (Berkeley News)
- Graduate Theological Union launches online learning hub (GTU)
- Richard Blum, “fiercely loyal” UC Berkeley regent, dies at 86 (SF Chronicle)
- Cal’s former Pac-10 Player of the Year Jerome Randle barely avoids Ukraine conflict (East Bay Times)
- NIMBYism Reaches Its Apotheosis (The Atlantic)
- UC Berkeley professor emeritus of chemistry Andrew Streitwieser dies at 94 (Daily Cal)