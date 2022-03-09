Berkeley to end vaccination requirement for indoor dining, gyms

Quiandra Watson makes a drink at Berkeley’s Gold Leaf Cafe while owner Leanne Shamszad (background) grinds coffee beans. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley will soon drop its requirement that patrons show proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can exercise at a gym or eat inside a restaurant’s dining room.

Public health officials announced Wednesday morning they will end the proof of vaccination requirement as of Friday for Berkeley’s bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and many other indoor services and events. The mandate will remain in place for large indoor events with more than 1,000 people.

Berkeley’s Health Officer strongly recommends that restaurants, gyms and indoor events continue to encourage vaccination of employees and patrons, but verification will no longer be required starting Friday March 11. — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) March 9, 2022

The requirement was implemented about six months ago, during a surge of cases driven by the delta variant, and applied in settings where the risk of COVID transmission was higher because customers breathe heavily or remove their face masks to eat and drink.

Now, though, Berkeley is joining other cities with similar requirements in dialing back those efforts amid a steep decline in cases. San Francisco’s public health office also announced Wednesday that its requirement will end Friday; New York City did the same earlier this week.

Businesses in Berkeley can set their own policies requiring customers to be vaccinated for services — much like they can continue to ask patrons to mask up after the city lifted its face covering requirement last month. Public health officials wrote in a news release Wednesday that they strongly recommend businesses “continue to encourage vaccination of employees and patrons,” despite the end of the mandate.

“The shift from requirements to recommendations reflects the current phase of the pandemic, with hospitalizations and severe illness remaining low amidst an ongoing decline in infections,” city officials wrote in a press release.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Nico Savidge is Berkeleyside's senior reporter covering city hall.