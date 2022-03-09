Berkeley shooting victim dies, longtime drug dealer charged with murder

The killing marks Berkeley’s first homicide in more than a year.

A 47-year-old Berkeley man who was shot Friday on Seventh Street has died, police report, and his alleged killer is now facing murder charges.

On Friday evening, police performed CPR on Anthony Joshua Fisher when they found him wounded in the street on Seventh Street north of Allston Way after getting multiple reports of gunfire in the area.

When the Berkeley Fire Department arrived, paramedics rushed Fisher to Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center, in Oakland. Fisher had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to court papers. Doctors told police he would not survive.

Fisher was pronounced dead at Highland on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., BPD said in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry this week. His death marks Berkeley’s first homicide since October 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m., Berkeley homicide detectives had arrested 62-year-old Claudell Moore, also identified in court records as “Claudel” and a number of other aliases, at a Motel 6 in Pinole, according to court papers.

Police linked Moore to the case through witness statements and video surveillance, according to court papers, which also led investigators to “a distinctive vintage Cadillac” that was identified as the suspect vehicle related to the shooting.

When police arrested Moore, an Antioch resident, they found “a concealable revolver holster” and ammunition in his clothing, according to court papers. At a separate location, in Richmond, detectives found the vintage Cadillac “concealed under a tarp.”

Police have not shared any information about what the motive in the killing may have been. Moore’s booking photo could not be released Wednesday due to technical problems with a county website, police said.

On Tuesday, police also arrested a 54-year-old woman who witnesses said had been with Moore at the time of the shooting. She was not charged, however, so Berkeleyside is not publishing her name at this time.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Moore with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, along with a number of other allegations and enhancements that could result in a stiffer sentence if Moore is convicted.

Moore has 13 felony convictions in California dating back to 1980, according to court papers.

They include robbery and burglary convictions in Alameda County — both of which sent Moore to prison — as well as escape from custody, battery on a non-confined person and a number of drug offenses, including drug sales, in Los Angeles, Riverside, Amador, Tuolumne and San Luis Obispo counties.

As of Wednesday, Moore remained in custody at Santa Rita Jail, according to court records online. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at East County Hall of Justice in Dublin. He is being held without bail.

Gunfire has been on the rise in Berkeley since 2018, according to a recent year-end crime report compiled by the Berkeley Police Department. That year there were 20 shootings, followed by 28 in 2019, 40 in 2020 and 52 in 2021.

But, unlike last year, where much of the gun violence was limited to property damage or gunfire alone, Berkeley has already had two street shootings that left victims wounded and one, the Seventh Street shooting, that led to a fatality.

In total, Berkeley has had seven confirmed shootings this year.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

Featured photo: Kelly Sullivan

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.