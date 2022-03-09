Berkeley: Gas prices jump more than 70 cents in one week

The nationwide average reached $4.25 a gallon Wednesday while the average in Alameda County is $5.64, according to AAA.

The Chevron gas station at University and Sacramento, as seen on March 7, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Gas prices hit records highs this week, and pain at the pumps continues to rise as Russia’s assault on Ukraine enters the third week.

In Berkeley, prices jumped more than 70 cents this week as the nationwide average reached $4.25 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA. The previous national high, set in 2008, was $4.11. The average in California is $5.57, and $5.64 in Alameda County.

The Biden administration banned oil from Russia this week, saying “Defending freedom is going to cost.”

The price of gas has risen just as businesses are requiring employees to return to the office as COVID-19 cases are trending downward and mask requirements are being lifted.

BART, which has struggled to draw people back on its trains due to the pandemic, reported more than 7,800 trips Tuesday compared to a week ago.

Berkeleyside would like to know how gas prices are affecting you. Are you cutting back on driving? Are you taking public transit? Biking? Walking? How much did it cost you to fill up this week? Will you cut back on expenses in other areas to pay for gas? Let us know how you are dealing with the rapid increase in gas prices.

Photographer Kelly Sullivan filled up half of her tank at Berkeley Smog and Gas on March 8, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan



More people are turning to transit to avoid high gas prices and to take a sustainable form of transportation.



On Tuesday, we served 7,834 more trips compared to the previous Tuesday. Ridership was 124,425 (30% of pre-pandemic).



Our power supply is 100% greenhouse gas free. pic.twitter.com/HSwvH4cSri — BART (@SFBART) March 9, 2022

Here are signs of what gas stations around Berkeley are charging for petroleum this week.

The Valero gas station at University and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, as seen on March 7, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The SP Food Mart gas station at San Pablo and Cedar, as seen on March 7, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The Shell station at University and Bonar, as seen on March 7, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The Chevron gas station at University and Sixth Street, as seen on March 7, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan