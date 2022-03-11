Berkeley has had seven confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. One was fatal and two left teenagers wounded.

As of March 12, one of the shootings was fatal and two others left teenagers wounded.

Click the rectangle in the upper left corner of the gunfire map to see a list of incidents; click any marker for basic info on each one.

BPD has told Berkeleyside that police consider a gunfire call to have been confirmed if officers find evidence such as bullet casings, property damage or a victim at the scene. UCPD and Oakland have ShotSpotter gunfire detection systems that can also be used to confirm these reports. Police ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

In the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map, fatal shootings are marked in red and shootings where someone was wounded but survived are marked orange. The rest are marked yellow.

Berkeley had 52 confirmed gunfire calls in 2021 but there were no homicides.

Berkeleyside will update this map when confirmed gunfire is reported. Hear gunfire in Berkeley? Please let us know. You can also share photos and video from the scene. (We will keep you anonymous.)

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.