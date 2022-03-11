Teacher in sexual assault suits will have license revoked

Matthew Bissell will no longer be allowed to teach in California public schools after a commission permanently revokes his teaching credential.

A former Berkeley High teacher who is facing two sexual assault lawsuits will have his teaching license permanently revoked on March 20, according to a letter from the executive director of California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Former Berkeley High teacher Matthew Bissell Credit: BUSD

Matthew Bissell left Berkeley Unified in June after nearly 25 years as a chemistry and physical education teacher. During that time, Bissell faced multiple complaints of sexual misconduct, which school administrators knew about for at least 15 years, according to disciplinary records obtained by Berkeleyside.

The conditions of his resignation were outlined in a Feb. 2021 separation agreement. Under the agreement, Bissell would resign at the end of the school year, and BUSD agreed to stay silent about Bissell’s alleged sexual misconduct to future employers. The agreement also specified that BUSD would report Bissell to the state credentialing commission.

It took a year after the separation agreement was signed for the commission to issue its decision on Bissell’s credential.

“[T]he California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has revoked all your credentials, life diplomas or other certification documents under the jurisdiction of the commission,” Mary Vixie Sandy, executive director of the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, wrote in a letter addressed to Bissell.

The license revocation is a long-awaited relief for Bissell’s alleged victims, at least nine of whom agreed to sue Bissell in the hopes of preventing him from sexually harassing other students in the future.

Former student Rachel Phillips was motivated to file a lawsuit against Bissell and BUSD in June 2021 after learning about other current and former students who said they had been abused by Bissell.

“When I found out that he was still teaching, still harassing girls, and there was something I could do about it, I felt like that was something I needed to do to make this place safer and to make other schools safer,” Phillips told Berkeleyside in July.

Phillips’ attorney John Winer said he thoughts the lawsuit played a major role in making Bissell’s conduct more visible and contributed to the credential commission’s decision to take away the teaching credential.

“This is such good news,” Phillips wrote in a text message after learning that Bissell’s license would be revoked.

For Phillips, the impending license revocation brings to an end a painful history of inaction on the part of the school district and makes it unlikely that Bissell could work as a public school teacher again. Teachers can petition to have their license reinstated a year after it was revoked, but an attorney representing Bissell said he doesn’t want to be a teacher anymore.

“Mr. Bissell no longer wishes to work as a teacher. He continues to adamantly deny any allegations of inappropriate conduct,” Alison Crane, an attorney representing Bissell in the lawsuit filed by Phillips, wrote in an email to Berkeleyside.

That Bissell was allowed to work at Berkeley Unified while facing repeated complaints about his behavior is evidence to critics of the systemic failure of BUSD to protect students. In 2006, multiple vice principals counseled Bissell on his alleged inappropriate behavior, telling him not to ogle girls, comment on girls’ appearances or make inappropriate jokes. A formal reprimand was not issued until 2015, according to disciplinary records.

“After 20 years of being enabled by the Berkeley Unified School District, somebody has finally taken action to make sure that he will never be able to do this again to the schoolchildren,” Winer said.

But he cautioned that it would take systemic change to prevent a predator from continuing to work at the school district. “Berkeley Unified School District will have an ongoing problem until they change their policies and make it so somebody like Bissell could not survive within their school for over 20 years in the face of at least 10 complaints about him to the administration,” Winer said.

Reached for comment, Berkeley Unified Superintendent Brent Stephens said all he was permitted to say is that “the district cooperated fully with the CTC’s investigation.”

In the last two years, parents and students have been pushing BUSD to better protect students from sexual harm. BUSD has since set in motion plans to improve the school culture around sexual misconduct and its Title IX reporting process.

Read the full letter to Matthew Bissell from California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing:

Ally Markovich covers education for Berkeleyside.