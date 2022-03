The Asian Cultural Festival drew dancers and musicians to Downtown Berkeley Saturday.

Dancers from the Berkeley Thai temple Wat Mongkolratanaram perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Groups representing Thai, Japanese, Napali, Burmese and Indian cultures participated in the event hosted by Dharma College and the Downtown Berkeley Association.

These are the sights and sounds.

Musicians and dancers from the Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple in Berkeley perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way, March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan



Dancers from the Berkeley Thai temple Wat Mongkolratanaram perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Nepali dancers perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan





Nepali dancers perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan



Dancers from the Wat Buddhanusorn Thai Temple in Fremont pose for a photo at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan





Musicians from the Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple in Berkeley perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way, March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan



A Nepali dancer performs at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan





Musicians from the Wat Buddhanusorn Thai Temple in Fremont perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan





Dancers from the Wat Buddhanusorn Thai Temple in Fremont perform at the Asian Cultural Festival on Harold Way on March 12, 2022. Credit: Kelly Sullivan



