Sponsored: 10 days of dining celebrate Oakland

Chef Jen Biesty of Shakewell prepares a dish. The restaurant is one of more than 70 participating in this year’s Oakland Restaurant Week. Credit: Shakewell

This story is brought to you by Visit Oakland.

Get ready to feast your way through the East Bay! Oakland Restaurant Week is back, March 18-27, celebrating one of the hottest culinary destinations around. Featuring specially designed dining experiences at more than 70 restaurants, from local gems and new eateries to Michelin-starred favorites, the event offers 10 days of lunch and dinner specials and infinite possibilities of deliciousness that are only available during Restaurant Week.

“Come discover Oakland and all the richness it has to offer,” says Peter Gamez, Visit Oakland president and CEO. “Our vibrant neighborhoods are just the backdrop as your senses come alive with every bite.”

Launched in 2010, this annual dining event celebrates the unique neighborhoods, flavors and cuisines that make up The Town. Designed to support local establishments, it entices diners with special menu offerings and experiences.

Following an especially challenging year, Visit Oakland is focused on supporting the eclectic Oakland restaurant community with a swift and delicious recovery. Participating restaurants are invited to create new and unique offerings like family-style dinners, special menu items, prix fixe menus, ingredient-driven tastings and more. It’s an invitation for the community, locals and visitors alike to eat, drink and repeat.

Oakland Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to support The Town and recover from your own cooking with 10 days of returning to old favorites and trying new cuisines. Enjoy dinner before you head to one of the many live music venues or grab cocktails and appetizers as you literally feast your way through town.

Boasting some of the best food and experiences to be had in the Bay Area — or anywhere for that matter, there are endless dining destinations to choose from. Tribune is an American brasserie in the iconic Tribune tower from Omri Aflalo and Darrin Ballon. Duende offers Spanish-style tapas and paellas with a Flamenco show and Agave Uptown is a local favorite serving Oaxacan food and amazing mole. Then there’s Split, serving new American that’s “finger-licking real food,” and Sobre Mesa and alaMar, both owned by Nelson German, featured on the 2021 season of Top Chef.

Dessert at Sobre Mesa. Credit: Sobre Mesa

Special menu items to check out this week only include the mouth-watering fiesta platter at Agave Uptown, a slow-roasted coriander pork shoulder from chef Jen Biesty at Shakewell, and the one-of-a-kind Keith’s Tackle plate at Home of Chicken and Waffles: a waffle, wings, mac and cheese and strawberry lemonade meal inspired by owner Derreck Johnson’s nephew, Keith Browner Jr., who played for the Cal Bears and Houston Texans.

Check out the more than 70 participating restaurants, searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, meal type and price point and make your plans for lunch and dinner. Reservations are strongly recommended, and available through OpenTable at OaklandRestaurantWeek.org.

This story is written and paid for by Visit Oakland, a private nonprofit that helps locals and visitors alike explore fun things to do, great accommodations, and unique ways to explore the City of Oakland.