The Berkeley Wire: 03.16.22

- Bay Area one of few California regions to keep conserving water in January (SF Chronicle)
- Inside the mad scramble in the California Capitol to come to UC Berkeley’s rescue (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley Trader Joe’s Joins Packaged Salad Recall (Patch)
- UC Berkeley’s housing crisis is 50 years in the making, and students say, ‘We get screwed at every turn’ (SF Chronicle)
- How a Berkeley couple rescued this iconic Occidental garden (Santa Rosa Press Democrat)
- Supporters of car-free Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley march onto street (SF Chronicle)
- Renowned cookbook author Mollie Katzen selling her Berkeley Hills home for $2M (SF Gate)
- Style abounds at Park Hills Road abode (SF Chronicle)
- As a Russian immigrant she expressed herself through art. As a Berkeley student, she speaks out against the Ukraine War. (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley students share experiences following Doe Library false shooting incident (Daily Cal)
- UC regents review investment performance in uncertain financial climate (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley researchers improve LiDAR sensor used in self-driving cars (Daily Cal)
- Rain arrives in the Bay Area, with another storm to come this weekend (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: ‘Crime wave’ plagued city in 1922 (East Bay Times)
- Could gas prices fuel a return to public transit? BART, Caltrain, and VTA think so (East Bay Times)
- Wayne Wang Berkeley film series opens with hits and sexy risk-takers (East Bay Times)