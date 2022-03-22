$200K in grants available to Berkeley artists, festivals

The Berkeley Civic Arts Commission is offering nearly $200,000 for local festivals and individual artists who want to create work in dance, music, theater, visual art, film and video, social practice or literary arts.

There are 10 grants of $4,000 each for artists and $150,000 available for arts festivals, which would be divided between 10 to 25 events depending on their size. The grant application is available online and is due by 11:59 p.m. on March 31.

Jennifer Lovvorn, arts commission secretary, said funding for festivals took a dip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since been restored.

“At a time when the arts have been hard hit economically, and when the community’s spirits have also been negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic, these Civic Arts Grants support a rejuvenation of creativity and cultural celebrations of all sizes throughout Berkeley,” Lovvorn said.

To apply, artists need to show proof of residency in Berkeley since Jan. 1, 2020. Anyone who is homeless or does not have permanent housing can submit documents from a service provider or shelter.

Full-time students and city employees are not eligible for grants. Recipients will be required to present their work publicly (either virtually or in-person depending on pandemic restrictions) at the end of the grant period in spring 2023.

Full details and restrictions are detailed in the online application, and a Zoom FAQ is available on the grant webpage.