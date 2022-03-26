Man shot in the leg in front of shoppers at Berkeley Bowl West

Berkeley Bowl West (file photo). Photo: Daniel Gies

Berkeley police are investigating the shooting of a man in the leg near the intersection of Heinz Avenue and Ninth Street in front of dozens of people who were shopping at Berkeley Bowl West.

Police responded to reports of a man shot in the leg at 2:51 p.m., according to Berkeley Police Lt. Robert Rittenhouse. Berkeley fire officials treated the victim at the scene and later transported him to the hospital. His wound is not life-threatening, said Rittenhouse.

The assailant is still at large.

City Councilmember Terry Taplin was on his way to buy food when the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m., he said.

“I was biking to the Bowl on Ninth,” said Taplin. “I got to Ecole Bilingue. (on Heinz). I heard a popping sound. I saw a man run down Ninth and get into a van and drive away.”

Taplin said the man who got in the van did not appear to be the shooter.

Witnesses believe the man at the right of the photo shot another man on Saturday at Ninth St. and Heinz. Shortly after this photo was taken, the man got in a van and drove away. Credit: Andrew Talbot.

Andrew Talbot had just finished shopping at Berkeley Bowl when he heard the popping sound. He looked west on Heinz and saw tow guys. One fell down and the other turned around and walked briskly down Ninth Street.

“He put something in his waistband and he got in the van and drove off,” said Talbot. “The van had no plates.”

Taplin described the van as being burnt orange-red.

The man who was shot in the leg hobbled west on Heinz toward Seventh Street, said Talbot.

Taplin, who represents parts of West Berkeley, has made public safety one of his top priorities. But this is the first time he has been so close to a shooting and the experience was “traumatic.”

“Is this going to be life for us? Any time you go out on the weekend there’s going to be a shooting?” said Taplin.

Berkeley has had seven other shootings this year, one which killed a man and two that left people wounded.

Berkeleyside will update this story if more information becomes available.

Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Cityside.