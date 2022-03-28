Remembering Martin Sachs, circuit board engineer and member of Berkeley Ski Club

Martin Thomas Sachs, June 6, 1954-Dec. 14, 2020

Martin Sachs. Credit: Al Lampo

Martin Sachs was a complex man who always put family and friends first and was generous to a fault. He gave a teddy bear to every newborn in the family. He also welcomed family and friends to move in with him, free of charge, at their times of need.

An intelligent hard working man, he worked at the engineering company Bechtel, where he breadboarded, designed and built experimental circuit boards. Martin loved many sports. He was a member of the Berkeley Ski Club, where he had many friends. He also enjoyed sailboarding, wind surfing, roller skating and white water rafting.

He loved family, driving to the east coast to visit half siblings and never missing the holidays with his cousins. He was related to the famous explorers and adventurers Martin and Osa Johnson, whom he was named after. Martin Johnson was his mother’s uncle.

He passed away after multiple strokes. A celebration of life will be held at his house, 941 Delaware St. in Berkeley, at 1 p.m. on April 9, for friends and family. He is deeply missed.