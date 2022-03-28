Police union claims city oversight group violated labor, open meeting rules

It says unlawful changes were made to police misconduct investigations.

The Berkeley police union has filed a complaint with the state alleging multiple violations by the city’s new Police Accountability Board, and asking that any changes to police officer misconduct investigations since the body was formed, as well as disciplinary actions, be voided.

The Berkeley Police Association announced Monday that it filed an unfair labor practice charge on March 21 with the state Public Employee Relations Board, an agency that responds to worker’s rights complaints against public agencies, like the city, police and schools.

It alleges in a 360-page document that the city didn’t give the union enough notice before making changes to investigations of police officers who have been accused of misconduct, as well as other conditions under the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act, which oversees the union’s collective bargaining agreement with the city.

The complaint also says the Police Accountability Board conducted meetings in a way that violated the Ralph M. Brown Act, which is an open meeting and transparency law for public agencies.

Katherine Lee, the interim director of the Police Accountability Board, declined to comment on the police union complaint. City Attorney Farimah Brown couldn’t be reached for comment.

The complaint comes after the police union sent letters to Brown in January and February requesting that several violations be corrected under the union contract and the Brown Act, including a request for a “meet and confer” process, and followed up with a “Cease and Desist” letter on March 2 that ultimately postponed a police misconduct hearing.

“The city, through its unaccountable Police Accountability Board, is just rewriting entire sections of the city’s police oversight rules enacted by the voters, which it simply cannot do,” Rocky Lucia, attorney for the police union, said in a statement.

The Police Accountability Board dissolved the 50-year-old Police Review Commission in November 2020 after 85% of voters approved Measure II. It was formed in response to a nationwide reckoning over police violence and misconduct following the police killing of George Floyd.

The new body has broader oversight capabilities and can make recommendations regarding the police budget, review complaints against sworn officers and recommend disciplinary actions, access records, review agreements between Berkeley police and other law enforcement, and participate in hiring the police chief, among other responsibilities.

When it kicked off in July 2021, the complaint says the accountability board made several changes to the policy and that it informed the union in interim guidelines. These included allowing eyewitnesses and the board (not just involved parties) to make complaints against officers, extending the complaint time period to 180 days from the incident and allowing complainants to interrogate officers in hearings.

The union says it pushed back on these changes, but the City Council ultimately adopted them without a formal “meet and confer process.” The union also alleges additional violations within its collective bargaining agreement, such as police officers not being given “access to information” before their misconduct hearings, preventing the union from representing its members.

It’s now asking that the Police Accountability Board’s interim guidelines be rescinded and any disciplinary actions handed down in these investigations be revoked, in addition to payment of attorney’s fees, back pay or any other losses to officers. The city has 30 days to respond to the complaint.

Featured photo credit: Kelly Sullivan

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.