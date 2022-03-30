Two wounded in South Berkeley home invasion

Two residents of a South Berkeley home were shot and wounded during a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The robbery was reported around 3:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of 62nd Street, Berkeley Police Capt. Kevin Schofield said. At least four people “forced their way into the house through the front door,” Schofield said, then confronted and shot the two residents inside.

The victims, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, were taken to Oakland’s Highland Hospital for treatment, Schofield said. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police believe the home was targeted for the robbery.

“It is clear based on our investigation that it was not a random home invasion,” Schofield said.

No arrests have been made in the case, Schofield said, and a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle was not immediately available as police continued their investigation Wednesday morning.

