Beloved falcon Grinnell found dead

“We are all deeply saddened to report that Grinnell was found dead in downtown Berkeley this afternoon.”

Grinnell, the male falcon on the Campanile and longtime mate of Annie was found dead, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Cal Falcons image)

Grinnell, UC Berkeley’s longtime peregrine falcon and longtime partner of Annie, was found dead in Downtown Berkeley Thursday, the Cal Falcon cam reported.

“We are all deeply saddened to report that Grinnell was found dead in downtown Berkeley this afternoon. We are devastated and heartbroken. His cause of death isn’t known, but he was probably struck by a car given where we found him.”

In October, Grinnell was attacked by rival falcons, leaving him to recuperate for almost three weeks at the Lindsay Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital in Walnut Creek. While he was away, Annie was been courted by other raptors. After his release from the hospital in November, Grinnell soon found his way back to their home atop Campanile on the UC Berkeley campus on New Year’s Day.

Annie and Grinnell have been an item since 2017 and have raised 13 chicks.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.