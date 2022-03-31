King, West Campus pools closing for maintenance work

Both of Berkeley’s city-operated swimming pools will close their doors for four to six weeks this spring for a maintenance project.

City officials are still deciding the exact date when crews will start work at King Pool and West Campus Pool, but expect it to be sometime in mid-April. The pools are set to reopen in May.

You can check cityofberkeley.info/pools for updates on the specific closure date.

The $1 million project will replace the tile and plaster at both pools, and also replace filters at West Campus Pool. City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley wrote in a recent memo that both pools are overdue for the work, and the more than 20-year-old filters at West Campus Pool “are now nearing failure.”

Doing the work at both sites simultaneously will leave the city without a public pool for a month or more, but Williams said it will help save money on the project and ensure both are back open before summer swim lessons and other programming start in June. Funding for the maintenance comes from the city’s general fund and Measure T1, which voters approved in 2016.

Featured photo credit: Lucas Thornton