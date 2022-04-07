Update: Roads reopened after Southwest Berkeley shooting; no injuries reported

Update, 3:20 p.m.: Police have reopened roads in the area.

Original story, 3:14 p.m.: Police have closed down three blocks near the intersection of Ashby and San Pablo avenues Thursday afternoon due to a shooting, but said they have not received reports of any injuries.

Police spokesperson Byron White said reports of the shooting came in at 1:44 p.m. and officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

San Pablo Avenue is currently closed down between Ashby Avenue and Haskell Street and Folger Street is closed between San Pablo Avenue and Seventh Street.

There is no estimated time of reopening, as officers are currently investigating the scene, and White said roads may be closed for at least an hour. People are asked to avoid the area and find other routes of travel.

Berkeley has had nine confirmed gunfire calls in 2022, with the two most recent shootings in the last week of March in West and South Berkeley.

Featured photo: Kelly Sullivan