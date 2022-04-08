Front Row Festival celebrates with musical performances Saturday

Music and beer will be flowing for the Front Row Festival Saturday in Downtown Berkeley.

The festival will include seven musical performances, including the Berkeley Symphony, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza, 2170 Shattuck Ave. Traffic will be diverted as Shattuck Avenue will be closed from Center and Kittredge streets.

The Berkeley Symphony will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Here’s the schedule:

11-11:45 a.m. The Marsh hosts Darby Gould and the Craig & MacGregor Band

12-12:45 p.m. Freight & Salvage hosts Terrence Brewer

1-1:45 p.m. The UC Theatre hosts the Lunch Jam Performers

2-2:45 p.m. CA Jazz Conservatory hosts CJC Rising Stars Ensemble led by Matt Clark

3-3:45 p.m. The Back Room hosts Sam Rudin & John Schott

4-4:45 p.m. The Berkeley Rep hosts Cast of Octet Sings

5-6 p.m. Berkeley Symphony