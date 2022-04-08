The Berkeley Wire: 04.08.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Stanford prof calls cops on Berkeley prof who exposed her $5K/hour consulting fee (New York Post)
- Michael Pollan awarded a Guggenheim fellowship (Guggenheim Foundation)
- Berkeley winery calls its new cuvées 'Climate Driven Creative Wines' (New York Times)
- Berkeley Is Digging a 400-ft. Hole to Reduce Emissions With Geothermal (Vice)
- UC and CSU deliver thousands of rejection letters. Arizona State wants to fill the void (Los Angeles Times)
- UC Berkeley student vote this week may determine the fate of the Daily Californian (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley preschools discuss living, working amid COVID-19 (Daily Cal)
- Rain to re-enter Bay Area forecast early next week. How much will it be? (East Bay Times)
- Bird TV — Bay Area web cams give an exclusive peek inside nests (East Bay Times)